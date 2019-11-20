  • STV
Man stabbed neighbour 47 times in row over pension

STV

William Finlay confessed to killing Fiona McDonald at her flat last year.

Police Scotland

A man who murdered his neighbour by stabbing her 47 times in a row over his £10,000 pension has been jailed for life.

William Finlay, confessed what he had done to neighbours and police, and claimed he should 'be shot in the head" for the brutal killing of Fiona McDonald, who was also known as Fiona Canning.

He admitted murdering the 44-year-old grandmother in her flat in Camelon, Falkirk, in November last year. He will spend at least 17 years behind bars.

Sentencing Finlay at the High Court in Glasgow judge Lady Stacey told him: "Nothing can take away the grief her family feel. Her mother, daughter and grandchildren have been deprived of her company.

"It is not up to me to decide when, if ever, you will be released, that is up to the parole board."

The court heard that Finlay, who was made redundant after 20 years from a job in international electronics, came back to Falkirk to look after his mother.

He became friends with Ms McDonald but it was a volatile relationship.

In March 2018 Finlay took £10,000 out of his pension pot and by November that year he was £1,300 in debt to the housing association for his rent.

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: "Fiona McDonald had accrued debts and men were turning up at his door looking for money. He believed she had built up debt with drugs using him as credit.

"It is unusual for someone with no history of violence to behave in such a brutal fashion."

Mr Ross described the attack on Ms McDonald as "brutal and sustained."

Finlay, 57, from Falkirk, told police, who questioned him, that he was pushed to his limits and could not apologise enough for killing someone, but said it was 'revenge."

He said he believed she had been "rinsing him" of his £10,000 pension payment.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: "He stated to witnesses that she had been 'rinsing him' and was constantly asking for money."

The court heard that Finlay, who was covered in blood, turned up at a friend's house and confessed to the murder.

When Finaly left his house the friend dialled 999.

Finlay also told neighbours: "I've just murdered Fiona."

When they rushed to her flat they saw her seated on a couch "just staring into the sky," with blood all over her body.

A small kitchen knife was found near to her body.

Finlay when arrested told police officers: "Junkies bothering me, that's why I got my revenge.

"I took it out on a poor woman who robbed me for thousands of pounds. I deserve to be shot in the head for what I've done tonight."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.