Roman and medieval treasure stolen from train to Edinburgh

The ancient items, worth around £1500, were left on board a train to the capital.

Stolen goods: Roman-era broach. Police Scotland

A Roman-era broach and a ring from the medieval period have been stolen from an Edinburgh-bound train.

The ancient treasure, with a combined value of £1500, went missing after being left on board the service at Durham station in the north of England on Friday, October 4.

The British Transport Police are now appealing for information as they look to trace the items they believe were removed from the train somewhere between Durham and Edinburgh Waverley.

Appeal: Ring from the medieval period. Police Scotland

The ring, valued at £500, and the broach, valued at £1000, were mistakenly left behind after their owner disembarked at the station.

The items were not handed into lost property and have now been presumed stolen.

The ring is believed to date from the mid to post-medieval period and the broach is believed to date from the late Roman period.

Anyone who knows any information to help locate the items is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.