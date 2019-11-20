Man punched in face during unprovoked racist attack

The attacker asked the 22-year-old victim if he was Japanese before assaulting him in the street.

Attack: The corner of West Richmond Street and Richmond Lane Google Maps

A man has been punched several times in the face during a racist attack in Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old was standing on the corner of West Richmond Street and Richmond Lane at around 4.20pm on Tuesday when the attacker asked if he was Japanese.

He was then punched several times in the face, before his phone was taken from him and thrown across the road.

The perpetrator made off along West Richmond Street towards the Pleasance after carrying out the unprovoked assault.

Sergeant Nicky MacRae said: "This was an unprovoked attack. Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured.

"There would have been a number of people in the area at the time and we would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and also who saw the suspect either before or after the incident."

Anyone with information is acted to contact Police Scotland on 101.

