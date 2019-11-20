Mystery benefactor donates £20,000 to save city farm

Earlier this month, liquidators were put in place to wind up Gorgie City Farm.

A mystery benefactor has donated £20,000 to save a much-loved Edinburgh farm from closure.

Earlier this month, liquidators were put in place to wind up Gorgie City Farm due to the "tough funding climate".

In response, Hannah Ryan, one of the staff members who found out they had lost their jobs, started a GoFundMe page in an effort to secure the site's future under a different name.

On Wednesday, the campaigners revealed that the fundraising total was sitting above £92,000 thanks to more than 3200 donations from across the globe.

A spokesperson for the newly named Edinburgh Community Farm shared the good news online.

They said: "This morning an anonymous person donated £20,000.

"Who knew 18 days ago that we could be so strong together?

"We can now add 92,665 more reasons to our list of why this farm is so important to the community."

On November 1, MHA Henderson Loggie was appointed as administrators and stated that 18 jobs would be lost due to the closure.

More than 100 animals - which include sheep, pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and a number of smaller creatures - will be rehomed.

The 40-year-old charity promotes environmental sustainability, community development and social inclusion by providing volunteering opportunities and support to disadvantaged young people and adults.

Gorgie City Farm has welcomed around 200,000 visitors a year since it was saved from closure in 2016 after a successful crowdfunding appeal raised in excess of £100,000.

As well as being a visitor attraction, it is also a working farm and provides assisted volunteering experience for hundreds of people each year who face barriers to employment.

In July, the Queen visited the farm, where she met volunteers and was joined on a tour by a "cheeky duck who thinks she's a human".

The monarch was told about little Olive's adventures, who had been known to wander out of the farm and get on a bus.

The four-year-old bird managed to steal the show as she waddled beside the Queen who was concluding her week of royal engagements in Scotland. Olive passed away in September.

The farm receives funding from City of Edinburgh Council, various grant-giving trusts and individual donors, and generates additional income through its cafe and animal boarding service.

If money raised through the fundraiser cannot help save the farm, it will be donated to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

