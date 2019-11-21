Man fighting for life after crash between lorry and car

The 41-year-old driver of the car has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Crash: Man fighting for life.

A man has been left fighting for his life after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry in Fife.

The 41-year-old, who was driving a red Vauxhall Astra, was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at around 5.20pm on Wednesday on the A92 Thornton bypass, between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: "We are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or was driving through the area around the time, to come forward with any information they have, which could help our enquiries. "

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.