Search for missing boys who disappeared on way to school

Michael and Jamie O'Brien were dropped off at Carnethie Street, Rosewell , at 8am on Thursday.

A search has been launched for two young boys who disappeared on their way to school in Midlothian.

Michael O'Brien, nine, and Jamie O'Brien, six, were dropped off outside the building in Carnethie Street, Rosewell around 8am on Thursday morning.

However, they failed to enter the school and police are now searching the surrounding areas for the boys.

Jamie has blond hair, is slight in build, was wearing a dark coat and carrying a Fortnite bag, while Michael has brown hair, with a slight build and a dark coat. Both of the boys are wearing blue school jumpers.

A dog unit has been deployed and officers are speaking to family and friends to gather any additional information, which could assist the search.

If anyone has seen the boys, they should contact Dalkeith Police Station on 101.

