  • STV
  • MySTV

Music venue made famous by Nirvana to be turned into flats

STV

The former Studio 24 nightclub in Edinburgh will be bulldozed to make way for the new flats.

Studio 24: The venue played host to Nirvana in 1990.
Studio 24: The venue played host to Nirvana in 1990. Getty Images/Geograph by Peter Evans / Cropped/Collage

A former music venue made famous by Nirvana will be knocked down to make way for flats to be built.

Developers Square and Crescent lodged plans with Edinburgh City Council to bulldoze the former Studio 24 nightclub and music venue on Calton Road and replace it with 22 flats in a five-storey building as well as an office on the ground floor.

Studio 24 shut its doors after 22 years in June 2017 following renewed complaints from neighbours over noise levels.

Under its former name, the Calton Studios, the venue played host to Nirvana in 1990, supported by Glasgow outfit The Vaselines - and again in November 1991.

Fellow grunge rockers Mudhoney also took to the stage in 1990 and Smashing Pumpkins performed at the venue in February 1992.

An initial application to turn the venue into 24 flats was refused by the council in March - while a subsequent appeal was dismissed by the Scottish Government due to fears the rear of the development would harm the character of the conservation area by ruining views.

Planning officials, who had recommended the scheme for approval, told councillors that the "high build costs" of the site meant that it was "not viable" to provide affordable housing - but developers will hand over funding for other council projects elsewhere in the city.

Councillors approved planning permission and conservation area consent to knock down the existing and derelict building.

Planning convener, Cllr Neil Gardiner, said: "It's welcome to see the building a wee bit lower.

"Obviously, we turned this down previously but this is a new scheme. Although I'm very reluctant to take commuted sums, this site is very small and there isn't really an option to have social housing.

"I do accept the general point that we must have affordable housing in the city centre as well as anywhere else.

"The Old Town has always been a mixed community and we need to keep that going and enhance it where we can."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.