Two hurt following crash between empty school bus and car

The two-vehicle crash occured just after 8am on Friday morning in West Lothian.

Crash: School bus and car collide in West Lothian. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Two people have been hurt after a crash between a school bus and a car in West Lothian.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on the A89 in Armadale around 8am on Friday morning.

Two people were injured during the crash, but managed to remove themselves from the vehicle before fire services attended the scene.

Police said the two people were not seriously injured.

It is understood the school bus was empty.

Police Scotland said the road was closed for a short while following the incident, but has since been reopened.

