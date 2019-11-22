Flat floods after thieves remove copper water tanks

The two robbers were disturbed by neighbours during the theft in Perthshire on Monday.

Police are hunting a pair of thieves who raided an empty flat for its copper water tanks and piping.

The two men were disturbed by neighbours during the robbery and, although they did not manage to take all of the metal as they escaped, the flooding caused by the removal of the tanks was extensive.

The men targeted the Perthshire flat in Alma Place, Crieff, at around 10pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to trace the two men who were disturbed committing the theft.

"The first is described as about 5ft 11in with an untidy ginger beard, wearing a dark tammy and a dark jacket.

"The second is described as also about 5ft 11in with a thin face, wearing a light baseball cap, light-coloured windbreaker-style jacket and blue jeans."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101.

