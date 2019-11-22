Beard club's charity calendar aims to tackle suicide

The Edinburgh club wants to support local charity Neil’s Hugs Foundation with the calendar.

A group of beard-loving gentleman have come together to create a charity calendar in a bid to tackle suicide.

Members of The Edinburgh Beard and Moustache Club are dedicated to all things facial hair.

Now they have been proudly showing off their beards and moustaches for a 2020 charity calendar.

Although it's a fun interest, there's a serious purpose. All proceeds from sales will go towards West Lothian suicide prevention charity Neil's Hugs Foundation.

Club officials, who organise nearly 500 members, believe the sense of belonging helps encourage men to talk when they are feeling low.

Kilts and Peaky Blinders-style clothing features in the images. The Edinburgh Beard and Moustache Club

"You get biking clubs, cake clubs... [this] is a passion that has brought us all together," explains Rikki Morgan from The Edinburgh Beard and Moustache Club.

"We're there for each other, so if anyone is feeling down, they can put a post up on the page.

"We've all got feelings, we've all got issues, it's good to have someone to turn to. You maybe wouldn't want to turn to your best friend."

There are some quirky themes for each month of the calendar, including ginger beards and Peaky Blinders-style dress.

The calendars will go on sale soon on The Edinburgh Beard and Moustache Club Facebook page.

