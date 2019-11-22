Woman seriously injured after being hit by car outside Asda

The pedestrian was taken to hospital following the smash in Fife on Friday.

Injured: Woman taken to hospital Scottish Ambulance Service

A woman has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car outside an Asda in Fife.

The pedestrian, who is in her fifties, was taken to Victoria Hospital following the smash on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy at around 3pm on Friday.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed as officers carried out investigations but reopened again at around 4pm.

A Police spokeswoman said: ""We were called at 3.05pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Carberry Road."

