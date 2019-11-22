Woman assaulted by man on path in early morning attack

The woman was walking along a path when a man jumped out and assaulted her.

A woman has been left injured after being assaulted by a man in an early morning attack near playing fields in West Lothian.

The 37-year-old victim was walking along a path near Craigswood Sports Centre on Firth Road, Livingston when the man jumped out at her.

She managed to fight the man off and suffered only minor injuries in the incident that took place at the rear of the Mitsubushi factory at around 7.15am on Friday.

The man is described as being around 5ft8 and having strong body odour.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Nick Brookfield said: "This was an unprovoked attack, and although the woman received only minor injuries, she is badly shaken.

These kinds of attacks will not be tolerated and we are conducting extensive enquiries to find who is responsible.

"The area near to where this attack took place would have been busy early in the morning and I would appeal to anyone who may have been driving around the time of the assault to look and see if they have any dash-cam footage.

"We would also like to speak to anyone else in the area before and after the attack to get in touch if they saw something suspicious on the road, along the path and near the playing fields and sports centre. "Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101."

