  • STV
  • MySTV

University returns nine human skulls to Sri Lankan tribe

STV

An elder from a Sri Lankan tribe has visited Scotland to collect human remains from a university.

Elder: Travelled from Sri Lanka to Scotland.
Elder: Travelled from Sri Lanka to Scotland. Edinburgh University

An elder from an ancient Sri Lankan tribe has visited Scotland to collect human remains that will be returned to his homeland.

Wanniya Uruwarige, chief of the jungle-dwelling Vedda people, attended the special ceremony in traditional dress and received the nine human skulls at the University of Edinburgh's Playfair Library.

The skulls were acquired by the university more than 100 years ago, were kept in the anatomical collection and used to show how the tribe previously lived as isolated tropical rain-forest foragers.

They are thought to be more than 200 years old.

Chief Uruwarige said: "The dead are very important in Vedda society. Every year we hold a special ceremony to honour those who are no longer with us.

"Even though these remains have been in Edinburgh for many years, their spirits have remained with us in Sri Lanka.

"This reuniting of spirits and physical remains - for which I thank the university - is a very special moment for my people."

'The dead are very important in Vedda society. Every year we hold a special ceremony to honour those who are no longer with us.'
Chief Uruwarige.

It comes after a study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Science of Human History in Germany, conducted with colleagues in Edinburgh, which confirmed the Vedda's claim as some of Sri Lanka's earliest inhabitants.

Due to land loss and civil war, the Vedda have suffered major disruption to their way of life. Researchers have suggested the traditional life of the group could become extinct within two generations.

Professor Tom Gillingwater, chairman of anatomy at the university, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Vedda tribes people to Edinburgh and mark the return of their ancestral remains.

"Our vast and diverse collection is often used in research breakthroughs and teaching.

"We are pleased to be able to return these culturally-important artefacts to help ensure the Vedda's legacy endures for generations to come."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.