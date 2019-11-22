  • STV
  • MySTV

Alan Shearer 'deeply honoured' at award from Scots uni

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The goal-scoring legend was awarded an honorary doctorate with Shelley Kerr.

Alan Shearer: England legend 'deeply honoured' by award.
Alan Shearer: England legend 'deeply honoured' by award. Stirling University

Former England captain and all time leading EPL goal-scorer Alan Shearer says he is "deeply honoured" to be awarded an honorary doctorate at Stirling University.

The Newcastle United legend was at the uni to receive his accolade alongside Scotland boss Shelley Kerr who says she was "absolutely thrilled" to be recognised.

Shearer, who won the English Premier League with Blackburn in 1995 and Golden Boot at Euro 96, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to football and dementia awareness.

In 2017 the Match Of The Day host fronted a documentary called 'Alan Shearer: Dementia, Football and Me', investigating the risks posed by heading in football.

Experts from the University of Stirling were at the centre of the documentary

The 49-year-old, who was the most expensive footballer in the world after costing Newcastle £15m in 1996, said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the University of Stirling - and accept it on behalf of the team I worked with on the recent work exploring the risks posed by heading footballs.

"I am passionate about this vitally important area of research and delighted to see Stirling leading the way in attempting to address the concerns of the football community."

He added: "I would like to congratulate all of those graduating from the University of Stirling today - it is great to see their hard work and dedication rewarded and I have enjoyed celebrating alongside them. I wish them all the best as they move on to the next chapter of their lives."

Kerr: Took Scotland to their first ever women's World Cup.
Kerr: Took Scotland to their first ever women's World Cup. Stirling University

Kerr, who managed Scotland Women's National Team to their first ever FIFA World Cup earlier this year, graduated with an MSc Sport Management from Stirling in 2016.

She said: "It's a great honour to be the recipient of this award. My time at Stirling was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in my personal journey to date.

"The University prides itself in developing people, sporting excellence, equality and diversity and it was a privilege to be offered a unique opportunity to excel in academia and sport. The University's forward-thinking epitomises its core values - and I'm absolutely thrilled to be an ambassador for the students.

"This is a very special moment and humbling to be honoured at an educational establishment that has played a major role in my career development."

The recognition comes just weeks after Stirling was crowned UK Sports University of the Year 2020, complementing its existing status as Scotland's University for Sporting Excellence.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.