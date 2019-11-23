Man suffers facial injury in attack by home intruders

The 47-year-old was assaulted by three men who entered his house in Alloa on Tuesday night.

A man was left with a "significant facial injury" following an attack by intruders at his home in Clackmannanshire.

The 47-year-old was assaulted by three men who entered his house on Argyll Street, Alloa, at around 8.25pm on Tuesday.

The injured victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are studying CCTV footage to gather more information.

Detective inspector David MacGregor is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

If you can help the investigation, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Description of suspects

The three men were all between 5ft 6in-5ft 9in in height.

The first suspect had a slim build. He was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved hooded top with the hood up, trousers and dark trainers.

The second suspect also had a slim build. He was wearing a two-toned long sleeved top with the hood up. The top had a darker colour on the arms, shoulders and hood and lighter on the chest and torso. He was wearing dark-coloured trousers and trainers. He walked with a distinguished gait.

The third suspect was of medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with a lighter stripe down the arms, jogging bottoms and trainers.

