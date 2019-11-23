Armed police storm in as men charged with firearm offences

The force said the incident in Edinburgh was 'contained' with 'no threat to the wider public'.

Edinburgh: Police raided a property in Lochend Road. Google 2019

Three young men have been charged in connection with firearms offences after armed police stormed a property in Edinburgh.

The force said the incident was "contained" with "no threat to the wider public".

The intelligence-led operation took place within Lochend Road on Friday night.

Three men, aged 21, 22 and 24, were arrested and charged and are due to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Three men, aged 21, 22 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences following an intelligence-led operation during the evening of Friday, November 22 on Lochend Road in Edinburgh.

"They are all due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, November 25.

"This was a contained incident with no threat to the wider public.

"Specialist resources, including armed officers, were deployed to the scene and we are grateful to the local community for their understanding while this operation was carried out."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.