Family and friends concerned over disappearance of woman

Cobainy Whittet, 23, was last seen in the Springfield area of Cupar at around 11.40pm on Friday.

Missing: Cobainy Whittet was last seen on Friday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have launched a search for a young woman who has been missing from Fife for almost two whole days.

Investigating officers believe she may have then travelled to Kirkcaldy.

Her current whereabouts are unknown and her family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her, police said.

Sergeant Ian Moffat said: "Cobainy has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for her and her friends are understandably worried about it.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Cobainy and I am now looking for the assistance from the public."

If you have any information, call 101.

