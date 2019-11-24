Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

The 49-year-old woman was knocked down in Glenrothes on Saturday.

Collision: A woman was struck in Glenrothes. Police Scotland

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fife.

The 49-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on Church Street, Glenrothes, at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

She was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The road was closed for investigation works to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Church Street, Glenrothes, at around 6.45pm on Saturday, November 23.

"Emergency services attended and the road was closed.

"A 49-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

