Police storm shopping centre for man with 'knife and gun'

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident in Glenrothes.

Kingdom Shopping Centre: A teenager was arrested. Google 2019

Armed police stormed a shopping centre in Fife following reports of a man with a knife and a gun.

The officers were alerted to the incident at Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes at around 5.25pm on Saturday.

Police recovered a blade and replica firearm and arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were called to Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes at around 5.25pm on Saturday, November 23 following a report of a man in possession of a firearm and a knife.

"A knife and replica firearm were recovered and a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"There was no risk to the wider public."

