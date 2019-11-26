Man jailed for sexually abusing four young children

Alistair White attacked the four girls aged between four and seven in the 1970s and 80s.

Alistair White: Jailed over child abuse. Police Scotland

An "extremely dangerous predator" who attacked four young girls during a eleven-year campaign of sexual abuse has been jailed.

Alistair White from Broxburn, West Lothian sexually abused the girls, who were all aged between four and seven, in the town during the late 1970s and 80s.

White, who was convicted of found guilty of indecent assault and four charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour, was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Now aged 56, he has been placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

He attacked his first victim, a six-year-old girl, when he was himself 13-years-old in 1977.

Over the next nine years he went on to sexually abuse another three girls aged five, seven and a fourth victim aged four who White attacked when in 1988 when he was 24.

Detectives from Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit began an investigation into White following a report from a woman that he had abused her when she was a child.

White was subsequently arrested and charged in June 2018.

Detective Constable Gillian Taylor, of West Lothian's Public Protection Unit, said: "Alistair White is a dangerous and predatory individual who committed extremely serious sexual offences against young girls over a long period of time.

"I would like to commend the victims for coming forward to report the abuse they suffered. I hope that the sentencing today will offer them some comfort as they seek to put their ordeals behind them.

"We are committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice, regardless of the passage of time. It is never too late to report these kind of crimes and anyone with information about sexual offences or who has any concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101."



