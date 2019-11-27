Dog walker injured and pet killed after being hit by van

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near Edinburgh at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Investigation: A man and a dog were struck on Corstorphine High Street. Google 2019

A dog walker was injured and his pet died after being struck by a transit van near Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Corstorphine High Street at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital as police closed the street for investigation works.

A force spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm, police received a report a man had been struck by a vehicle on Corstorphine High Street.

"The man has been taken to hospital.

"The road is closed at the junction of Ladywell Avenue and enquiries are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.