Man seriously injured and dog killed after van mounts path

A 76-year-old is in hospital with serious head injuries after the incident near Edinburgh.

Appeal: Police want to speak to witnesses. Police Scotland

A pensioner suffered serious head injuries and his dog was killed after they were knocked down by a tipper van that mounted a footpath in an Edinburgh suburb.

The 76-year-old man was walking his dog westbound along Corstorphine High Street when they were struck by the Ford Transit at around 4.55pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His dog died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than four hours for investigation works.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which may help with our enquiries."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.