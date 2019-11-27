  • STV
Drinking on the job: Bosses install office booze taps

Workers can help themselves to a drink at a company in Edinburgh.

Self-service: Workers will be able to help themselves to a drink
Self-service: Workers will be able to help themselves to a drink

Workers in an Edinburgh New Town office block can now indulge in a tipple on the job.

People can go ahead and use self-service alcohol pumps, allowing them to wind down with a beverage during or after a hard day's slog, after councillors gave their seal of approval.

The plans were put forward by company We Work for its George Street premises, where people rent a desk or space and go about their working day.

It means workers will be able to help themselves to a drink and relax in the communal area on their sixth-floor.

However, some conditions have been put in place, which include supervision of the service from a trained member of staff and a four-drink limit.

Coloured wristbands will be issued to workers who are old enough and a part of the paper band will be removed for each drink they have.

David Hossack spoke on behalf of We Work at Edinburgh Licensing Board and addressed supervision concerns from councillors and Police Scotland.

Speaking about the workers, Mr Hossack said the supervision would be available to check "how many drinks they have left" in their allowance.

He added: "It's recognised that you do have concerns here. A notice has to be placed near the point of service to say that there's a limit in place.

'It is intended to let those working in the building to have an occasional drink.'
David Hossack, We Work

"There will be a very limited range and volume of alcohol to those working in this building.

"This is not intended to be a bar, but it is intended to let those working in the building to have an occasional drink. It's entirely safe with two sets of barriers."

But Mr Hossack said that a technology solution to enforcing the four-drink minimum was not yet available.

He added: "We do not have this at this stage but it's something they will continue to look at."

The premises have a capacity of 1,100 and fall within one of the board's areas of over-provision of alcohol.

But the company pointed out their application was "one of the exceptional cases" where it can be demonstrated the proposals are "quite different to the George Street area".

In making its case, We Work highlighted the office blocks is not publicly accessible and "security is tight".

Councillors thanked the company for their compromise over the self-service alcohol dispensers, after the proposals were previously put on hold for a site visit.

Board convener, Councillor Norman Work, added: " I think you have addressed everything and the site visit was very helpful.

"I'm going to recommended we do approve what's been accepted. We are very grateful you have addressed those issues."

The board unanimously approved the licence.

Story by local democracy reporter David Bol

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.