Hills searched for missing man 'living in tent with dog' 

Mountain rescue teams hunting in the Pentland Hills for 'well-spoken' Christopher Silke.

Christopher Silke is believed to be in the Pentland Hills. Police Scotland/Google 2019

Mountain rescue teams are searching for a missing man believed to be living in a tent near Edinburgh.

Christopher Silke, 43, was last seen on Wednesday and is thought to be somewhere in the Pentland Hills with his dog, a grey terrier named Charlie.

Mr Silke was described as a well-spoken man with a long beard and is likely to be dressed in green.

Inspector Keith Forrester, from Wester Hailes Police Station, said: "The information we have at present indicates that Christopher is somewhere in the Pentland Hills.

"We have resources, including assistance from the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, currently searching in this area.

"I would ask anyone who has recently spoken to or seen Christopher to get in touch with us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 4177 of 27 November 2019.

"I would also ask that anyone who is contacted by Christopher by phone to get in touch with us.

"Searches are expected to continue throughout the day in order to try and locate Christopher."

