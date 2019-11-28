Young hero awarded for helping grandad in cliff rescue

Nathan Anderson-Moores, 11, has been given a top award from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Hero: Nathan Anderson-Moores with SFRS chief officer Martin Blunden. SFRS

A schoolboy who helped guide emergency crews to his injured grandad during a cliff rescue has received a top award from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Nathan Anderson-Moores, 11, has been awarded the Chief Officer's Commendation for summoning help after Phillip Blanchard fell and broke his leg on a remote seafront path in Eyemouth.

Nathan, who was visiting family in the Scottish Borders when the accident happened in August, ran to call a relative to dial 999 and then returned to comfort his stricken grandad.

Eyemouth: A multi-agency operation was launched. SFRS

A multi-agency operation was launched involving officers from the SFRS, Coastguard, RNLI and Police Scotland.

Nathan guided the crews to his grandad's location. Mr Blanchard was then airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for surgery.

The youngster, from Tameside in Greater Manchester, was given a tour of Eyemouth Fire Station following his heroics.

Rescue: Nathan's grandad was airlifted to hospital. SFRS

SFRS chief officer Martin Blunden praised him for his "brave and mature" actions.

Speaking at an SFRS recognition ceremony in Linlithgow Burgh Halls, CO Blunden said: "Nathan showed great calmness - not only in challenging circumstances, but in a new and remote environment - to alert the emergency services, and help our crews and colleagues to locate him and his grandad, Phillip.

"This is a fitting award that recognises the brave and mature actions of Nathan. He is a fantastic young man, and I am delighted to present him with this commendation."

Grand tour: Nathan was welcomed to Eyemouth Fire Station. SFRS

Nathan was joined by his grandad, as well as his mum Joanne and dad Dave.

Ms Moores said: "I can't thank everyone enough for how brilliant they've been with Nathan - he was over the moon to receive the commendation. It is framed and will sit pride of place back home.

"Nathan was a little nervous beforehand, but he was immediately put at ease when everyone came over to shake his hand.

"We went back to Eyemouth after, and met the rescue teams, which again was a very special experience for him. It's something he'll never forget."

