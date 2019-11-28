Missing man who was 'living in tent' found safe and well

Mountain rescue teams had been involved in the search for 43-year-old Christopher Silke.

Christopher Silke had been reported missing. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A missing man who was believed to be living in a tent with a dog has been found "safe and well".

Mountain rescue teams were involved in the search for Christopher Silke, 43, on the Pentland Hills in Edinburgh.

Police confirmed Mr Silke has now been found.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Wester Hailes Police Station said: "Following the search for Christopher Silke we have now located him safe and well.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance and concerns for Christopher."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.