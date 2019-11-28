  • STV
  • MySTV

Teen drug dealer stabbed man to death in botched robbery

STV

The teenager disarmed the man and stabbed him to death with his own knife.

Edinburgh: Teenage dealer stabbed man to death.
Edinburgh: Teenage dealer stabbed man to death.

A teenage drug dealer has been jailed for five and a half years after disarming a robber and stabbing him to death with his own knife.

James Baillie died after being stabbed while trying to rob the 17-year-old of drugs in Falkirk earlier this year.

The victim's accomplice was also stabbed by the young killer who can't be named for legal reasons.

During his trial the High Court In Edinburgh heard the dealer had sold crack-cocaine to Mr Baillie on June 26 of this year.

Baillie went on to tell his half brother George Merrilees how the teenager, who had just moved to Falkirk from London two days previously, "looked nervous" during the transaction and had a large quantity of the class A drug.

So the next day the 40-year-old armed himself with a knife and returned to the flat on Burnside Road, Camelon, with Merrilees, who was armed with an extendable baton, in a bid to steal the drugs.

The youngster took the knife off Mr Baillie and stabbed him and Mr Merrilees seven times each in a "ferocious" attack.

Then, when he began to leave the flat, he was stopped by other occupants and punched.

One of them said: "What have you done? You stabbed him, you murdered a boy. He's dead."

Emergency services were called and the youth fled back to England.

He later handed himself into a London police station and was brought back to Scotland to face trial where he admitted killing Mr Baillie by repeatedly stabbing him on the body with a knife.

He also pled guilty to assaulting Mr Merrilees to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life by repeatedly stabbing him.

Mr Merrilees underwent surgery and was found to have internal bleeding from an artery which was life threatening.

Mr Baillie was found to have sustained a fatal wound which was 17 centimetres deep and damaged his heart.

The young killer, who has no previous convictions, was told that he would have faced an eight-year sentence, but for his guilty pleas.

A judge said: "This is a tragic case for all concerned in which there are both mitigating and aggravating features."

Lord Beckett continued: "In your favour is that you have no previous convictions. It is apparent you were the intended victim of a planned assault and robbery."

But the judge said that the teenager was targeted because of what he was doing and had and that his response was "ferocious".

Lord Beckett said: "A life has been lost with all the heartache and loss that follows for Mr Baillie's family and friends."

Defence counsel Derek Ogg QC said the teenager had expressed shock at his involvement in the death of another person.

A phone call he made with his mother while in custody was recorded in which he said: "How is it my fault if he's tried to kill me? How am I not going to do anything?"

He said he could have coped if they were children but could not cope against grown men.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.