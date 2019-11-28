Fire crews battling 'severe' blaze at high school

Fire crews were alerted to blaze at Peebles High School around 1pm on Thursday.

Severe: Firefighters are tackling the blaze 1Rigz

Firefighters are battling a "severe" blaze at a high school in the Scottish Borders.

The fire service was alerted to the incident at Peebles High School shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Six fire engines are at the scene and the school has been "fully evacuated", with all pupils and staff accounted for during the ongoing incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews have told us it is a severe fire.

"We were alerted at 12.57pm to reports of a fire at Peebles High School on Springwood Road.

"Operations control have mobilised six fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene, and crews remain in attendance.

"The school has been fully evacuated and all persons are accounted for."

Councillor Shona Haslam, leader of Scottish Borders Council, urged parents not to try to go to the school while emergency services need access.

Safe: Staff and pupils have been accounted for. Dan Tarrant

She said: "Fire at Peebles High School update. All kids are safe and sound.

"Parents please don't try and go to the school. It will restrict access for emergency vehicles. Group call will be used as usual for communication."

Pupils who lives in Peebles are now being taken to Priorsford Primary School, where they can be collected by parents.



Those from outlying areas are being taken by bus to St Andrews Parish Church until the end of school.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.