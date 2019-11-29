  • STV
  • MySTV

Killer struck woman eight times on head with hammer

STV

Aaron Donald murdered 36-year-old Claire Turnbull in a 'brutal' attack last year.

Claire Turnbull: Murdered by Aaron Donald.
Claire Turnbull: Murdered by Aaron Donald. Police Scotland/Google 2018

A murderer who bludgeoned a "deeply loving" mother to death with a claw hammer has been jailed for life.

Aaron Donald, who hit Claire Turnbull eight times over the head and left the 36-year-old lying in a pool of blood, was ordered to serve at least 18 years behind bars.

The 28-year-old claimed he snapped after Ms Turnbull made sexual advances to his girlfriend, 30-year-old Laura McMurdo. He later told police she had "disrespected him."

The attack, which lasted 90 seconds and left Ms Turnbull with multiple skull fractures, took place at Donald's flat on Rintoul Avenue, Blairhall, near Dunfermline, on October 5, last year.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Scott told Donald: "Claire Donald was a deeply loving woman known to be friendly and caring.

"You brutally took her life. You have left her young children her partner and her family without her.

"You had never met her before that day and launched a savage and frenzied attack when she was in the flat and struck her repeatedly with a hammer at least eight times.

"The reason for this attack is not clear. You said she was disrespecting you. You present a very real risk of serious harm to the public. However, it is up to the parole board when you are released."

The court heard that Donald has 50 previous convictions, including seven for violence.

Defence QC Bert Kerrigan said: "Mr Donald has shown significant remorse. He has a history of psychiatric problems."

During the trial Paul Smith, 36, said he got a phone call from Donald shortly after he had killed Ms Turnbull and added: "He was telling me he'd done something real bad, something a bit crazy.

"He told me he'd killed a woman. I said 'Are you sure she's dead?'.

"He said 'Oh aye. She's dead. I hit her a number of times with a hammer and there's brain matter everywhere'."

Mr Smith also said in a statement to police: "Aaron told me that the girl had tried it on with Laura and tried touching her and then he said 'I lost it and battered her to death'."

During his trial, Donald admitted killing Ms Turnbull, but claimed he was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time.

The jury rejected this and convicted him of murder.

In evidence Donald said: "It shouldn't have happened. I'm no monster like folk make out. I can't take back what I done."

He also claimed he could not get the death out of his mind and said: "I honestly lost the plot."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.