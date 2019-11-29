Man left fighting for life after being struck by van

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries after being knocked down in Fife.

Cardenden: A man was knocked down outside a Tesco Express. Google 2019

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a van in Fife.

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries after being hit by the white Ford Transit and remains in a critical condition at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

The incident happened outside a Tesco Express supermarket in Cardenden's Station Road at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police recovered the panel van a short time later a few miles away in Blyth Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Sergeant Nicola Young said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen a white van just before the collision or afterwards to get in touch.

"If you have dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries then please contact Police Scotland on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.