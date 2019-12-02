Arrest after man knocked down and killed near supermarket

Police appeal for witnesses after 43-year-old man was struck by a van in Fife.

The collision happened near a Tesco Express. Google 2019

A man has been arrested after another man died when he was knocked down outside a supermarket.

The 43-year-old was struck by a white Ford Transit panel van near a Tesco Express on Station Road, Cardenden, around 8pm on Thursday, November 28.

Police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and I urge anyone who either saw what happened, or saw the vehicle involved in the collision, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"Dash-cam footage in particular would be extremely helpful."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3318 of 28 November 2019.

