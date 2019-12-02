Search for 'sofa surfer' amid fears for his mental wellbeing

Richard Kerr, 32, had been sofa surfing in Edinburgh and was last seen in Pilrig Street on Monday.

Missing: Richard Kerr. Police Scotland/Google

A search has been launched for a man who has gone missing in Edinburgh.

Richard Kerr, 32, had been sofa surfing in the city for the last two weeks and was last seen in Pilrig Street around 8.20am on Monday.

Police are now trying to find Mr Kerr after a friend, who is concerned for his mental wellbeing, reported him missing.

He is described as white, of slim build with a tanned complexion and dark hair, which is usually worn in a top knot and shaved at the sides. He also has a dark beard and was wearing a green parka jacket.

If you have seen Mr Kerr or have any information on his whereabouts, contact police on 101.

