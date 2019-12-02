  • STV
  • MySTV

New 8000-seat indoor music arena planned for Edinburgh

STV

Developers believe the new complex would attract major entertainment stars to the capital.

How the new indoor arena on the outskirts of Edinburgh would look
How the new indoor arena on the outskirts of Edinburgh would look NEC Group

Plans for an 8000-seat indoor music and events arena for Edinburgh have been revealed.

Developers want to transform a 30-acre site at Straiton on the outskirts of the capital. Proposals include conference, retail and leisure space, a cinema and two hotels, as well as an indoor arena.

The plans have been put together by Lothian Leisure Development Ltd (LLD) and leisure group NEC Group.

NEC Group, which already operates two indoor arenas in Birmingham, said the arena would attract major entertainment acts.

Phil Mead, arenas and ticket factory chairman at NEC Group, said: "Edinburgh is well known for its wonderful cultural offering, but remains one of the only European capital cities without an indoor arena and so we're excited by the thought of being able to bring some big names in entertainment to the region."

LLD is in discussions with several parties to secure funding for the development phase of the project. It is hoped a planning application will be submitted by the end of 2020.

Dave Fowler, business development director at LLD, said: "These exciting proposals showcase the modern indoor arena that Edinburgh deserves and with operating partner NEC on board the capital is assured a pipeline of the world's greatest entertainment talent.

The plans include conference, retail and leisure space, a cinema and two hotels, as well as an indoor arena.
The plans include conference, retail and leisure space, a cinema and two hotels, as well as an indoor arena. NEC Group

"We also look forward to applying many of the other aspects of the hugely successful NEC Campus to Edinburgh in due course.

"We see this as a revolution in entertainment provision for one of the world's most cultural capitals - and one which will benefit all sections of the community."

Event and concert promoters have welcomed the news.

Dave McGeachan from DF Concerts said: "These days it is rare that a capital city doesn't have an arena so this is a long awaited and positive addition to the Scottish entertainment market."

Mark Mackie, from Edinburgh-based Regular Music, said: "A venue offering audience capacities between 5,000 to 8000 will dovetail nicely with the existing facilities in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"We eagerly await the opening when we look forward to presenting a varied range of artists."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.