Engineers begin to restore gas after 8000 homes cut off

Operation: SGN has set up an information centre at Camelon Community Centre.

A network has started to restore supplies to homes that were left without gas in freezing conditions after a failure in the network.

Scottish Gas Network (SGN) have launched a major operation after around 8000 properties in the Falkirk area were affected on Sunday.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, the company stated they had begun to reconnect supplies but it would take engineers "a couple of days to reach everyone".

A spokesperson stated: "Following incredible efforts from our engineers over the past 36 hours, we've now begun reconnecting gas supplies to homes across the Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir areas of Falkirk.

"Our engineers will be revisiting each affected property to reconnect your gas supply, which involves carrying out safety checks. It's important you don't try to turn on your gas supply yourself.

"We have more than 8000 properties to visit and it will take us a couple of days to reach everyone.

"We're prioritising those most vulnerable members of the community first, but we'll be making every effort to get gas back on to everyone's homes as soon as possible."

A further update is expected at 9pm on Monday.

The company said a fault in a piece of equipment that regulates pressure in the gas network was to blame.

Engineers went door-to-door to turn off supplies in affected properties.

Fourteen schools, nurseries and education facilities in the area were closed on Monday due to the issue.

SGN has set up an information centre at Camelon Community Centre.

Electric hot plates and heaters are available for residents with young children and vulnerable and older people.

