Families struggling to eat due to high energy bills

Hundreds of residents in the Falkirk area have been paying in excess of £100 per week.

High cost: Residents living in Falkirk villages are struggling. Pixabay

By Courtney Cameron

Hundreds of residents living in Falkirk villages say high power costs are forcing them to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.

They claim they are paying in excess of £100 per week for heating and electricity bills - and are calling for their provider ScottishPower to investigate why the costs are so high.

Villages affected include Slamannan, Avonbridge and California where many of the residents use prepaid electricity meters.

Organisers of a newly formed community group, Falkirk's Forgotten Villages - Ending Fuel Poverty, have arranged a series of meetings in a bid to tackle the issue.

They've extended the invite to ScottishPower, Falkirk Council and the installer of the current heating system.

Organiser Fiona Gordon said: "I've been £110 the last three weeks in a row and I can't keep it going.

"I'm normally about £70 a week at this time of year and I wasn't happy about paying that but I got used to it."

She added: "It's just far too much for people to be paying. Families are turning to food banks.

"We've heard people saying they are paying up to £150 per week. They are having to choose between heating and eating and it's just not acceptable."

Council homes in the villages affected have no gas supply.

Until Falkirk Council started installing the current wet electric heating systems ten years ago, these areas relied on coal central heating and electric storage heating.

Since the council installed these systems, ScottishPower has increased their prices three times.

Lisa McGregor, 38, a single mum-of-five who works two jobs, said something needs to be done.

She said: "I literally spend more on electricity than I do feeding my children. I often have to make the choice whether to put money in the meter or buy dinner for the kids.

"If it wasn't for the help of my mum we would go hungry - we have gone hungry."

The community group have also set up an online petition calling for an investigation into the rising costs which now has more than 1000 signatures.

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: "Ten years ago we started to replace these old systems with an electric wet radiator system.

"At the time of installation, the Scottish Power Economy 2000 tariff for this system was the most economical offering 18 hours of off peak electricity with a unit rate of approximately 5p/kwh.

"The council has no influence on the costs utility companies charge and over the last few years the cost of electricity has risen significantly.

"The off-peak rate is now approximately 15p/kwh which has impacted greatly on the fuel bills that our tenants now pay.

"As part of our investment programme cavity wall insulation/external wall insulation, loft insulation and new roofing have been installed to improve the thermal efficiency within our homes in a bid to reduce fuel costs.

"We are currently working with Home Energy Scotland to hold a number of information events for all residents within off gas areas.

"They can offer free, impartial energy and tariff advice and provide guidance and tips on how to reduce fuel consumption."

A spokesman for ScottishPower said: "This issue relates to a heating system installed by the Falkirk Council which ScottishPower was not involved in.

"We are working closely with the council and will engage directly with any residents worried about their energy bills.

"We want to ensure that their homes are heated efficiently and effectively and we are also keen to provide them with any additional energy efficiency advice that could help reduce bills."

