Police search for 13-year-old girl who vanished from home

Olivia Leake: Last seen at her home in Fife. Police Scotland

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has vanished from her home in Fife.

Olivia Leake was last seen in Inverkeithing just before 7pm on Monday but has since went missing.

Police have said there are growing concerns for the teenager, who often visits the Edinburgh and Midlothian area.

She is described as 5 ft 5 in height, of medium build and fair complexion and has shoulder length brown hair.

Olivia was last seen wearing a Khaki jacket with a black fur-collared hood, a white t-shirt with a red slogan of 'Coke' written across the chest and Adidas three-stripe leggings.

Inspector Stephen Kay said: "Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia's welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

"She is known to visit the Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn areas.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen Olivia to contact us. Similarly, if Olivia is reading this, let us know you are safe and well."

If you have seen Olivia or have information on her whereabouts, contact police on 101.

