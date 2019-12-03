Pupils of fire-hit high school close to teaching return

Scottish Borders Council is expecting to put 'face-to-face teaching' in place next week.

Fire: The school was severely affected by the blaze Dan Tarrant

Pupils of a fire-hit high school in the Scottish Borders should return to "face-to-face teaching" next week.

Peebles High School has been closed until after the Christmas break after a blaze broke out on Thursday.

Children have been asked to work from home this week, while the school explores accommodation options going forward.

A Scottish Borders Council statement said: "We expect to be able to put in place face-to-face teaching for all year groups from Monday, December 9.

School: The fire broke out on Thursday 1Rigz

"We are exploring all options for accommodating pupils in alternative locations, including within Peebles and Galashiels. We will communicate full details of these plans as soon as possible.

"Arrangements to provide support to pupils this week through drop-in sessions and telephone support are being finalised. Information on these will also be made available as soon as we can.

"Pupils with complex needs will be attending classes at Galashiels Complex Needs centre."

The council revealed Peebles High School had been "badly affected by smoke damage" after the fire tore through the building last week.

The old gymnasium and art classrooms are some of areas in the school most affected by the blaze.

Other parts of the campus, such as the tower block, have also been impacted.

