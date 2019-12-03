Gas restored to 5000 homes after network failure on Sunday

SGN is working to restore supplies to thousands of people who have been affected by the problem

Gas has been restored to more than 5000 homes in the Falkirk area following a network failure.

Most schools have reopened after the problem - which started on Sunday - forced their closure on Monday.

Scottish Gas Network (SGN) is working to restore supplies to thousands of people who have been affected.

By Tuesday lunchtime, the issues were addressed in more than 5000 homes across the area, leaving around 3000 without gas supplies.

Falkirk Council confirmed it had reopened the majority of schools and nurseries which had been closed.

However, Bainsford Primary School and Nursery Class, Larbert Early Learning and Childcare Centre and Kinnaird Primary School will stay shut for now.

SGN previously said it could be Friday before supplies are restored to everyone.

In an update on Tuesday, the gas company said: "Following yesterday's fantastic efforts, our engineers started restoring more gas supplies first thing this morning.

"We're being joined by engineers from across the country today to help restore supplies in Falkirk.

"As well as colleagues from our southern England depots, we're also being supported by engineers from 10 other organisations including fellow gas network companies Cadent and Northern Gas Networks."

Falkirk Council has opened two support centres in partnership with the Salvation Army - one at Tryst Community Centre and another at Bainsford Community Hall.

Each facility is open from 12pm until 8pm.