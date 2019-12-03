Family 'devastated' by death of man knocked down near Tesco

David McArthur, 43, was struck by a white Ford Transit panel van in Fife on Thursday night.

'Devastated': David McArthur's family have released a statement Police Scotland

The family of a man who died after being knocked down outside a supermarket in Fife have said they are "devastated".

David McArthur, 43, from Lochgelly, was struck by a white Ford Transit panel van near a Tesco Express on Station Road, Cardenden, shortly after 8pm on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, his family said: "We are all devastated by the news, no words can describe how much we will miss him. We love you Dave."

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Alastair Purvis said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr McArthur's family and friends.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would urge anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101.

