Charity worker admits stabbing housemate through heart

A charity worker has admitted killing a dad-of-one by stabbing him through the heart during a row.

Zilvanas Popovas, 38, was originally charged with murdering Tomas Svezas, 22, on June 21 at the home they shared in Falkirk.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide under provocation.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson told the court that both men and three others, who all worked for a charity delivering leaflets and collecting clothing, each had a room in the house.

The court heard that initially everything was friendly and Popovas and Mr Svezas were drinking together.

At 10.48pm, a Facebook live stream was posted on a Lithuanian page from Mr Svezas' account showing him, Popovas and another man dancing together.

However, minutes afterwards, Popovas, who came to the UK in 2016, and Mr Svezas began arguing.

Mr Svezas hit Popovas over the head with a mug which smashed leaving him with a gash to his head.

Popovas then grabbed a knife, which was lying nearby, and stabbed Mr Svezas twice. The fatal wound went straight though his heart.

When police and paramedics attended at the scene in Westfield Street, they found Mr Svezas lying face down in the hallway in a pool of blood.

Popovas was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and had sutures put in his head wound.

Mr Nelson said: "The whole altercation appears to have been brief. The basis of the plea accepted is that there was a momentary loss of control due to the provocation offered by Mr Svezas."

Judge Lord Woolman deferred sentence until January for background reports and remanded Popovas in custody.

Defence QC Donald Findlay will give his plea in mitigation then.

