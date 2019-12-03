Legionella outbreak closes wing at Cornton Vale prison

Five inmates were transferred to another ward as a 'precautionary measure'.

Stirling: Inmates were moved. Google 2019

A wing within a women's prison has been shut down due to a Legionella outbreak.

Five inmates at Cornton Vale in Stirling were transferred from Skye House to another ward after water outlets tested positive for the bacteria.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said the women were moved as a "precautionary measure" and none were "directly affected".

On Tuesday, a SPS spokeswoman said: "Routine water sampling has identified a small number of water outlets within Skye House at HMP Cornton Vale tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

"As a precautionary measure five women were relocated within the establishment whilst remedial work is carried out.

"The women involved were not directly affected."

