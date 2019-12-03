Hunt for gang of thieves after puppy pinched in farm raid

The four men targeted three properties in both East and West Lothian last month.

Police: Officers are investigating.

Police are on the hunt for a gang of thieves who pinched a puppy during a series of raids.

The four men first targeted a farm in Dechmont, West Lothian, at around 10am on Saturday, November 16.

A silver SUV was seen at the property before leaving with a trailer and a red quad bike. The quad bike has since been recovered.

At 2pm on the same day, a silver Mitsubishi Pajero SUV - with the registration Y425 BGA - was spotted with a trailer at a farm in the Bathgate area.

A collie dog was stolen during that theft.

A farm machinery supplier in Letham, East Lothian, was targeted the following day at around 11.30am on Sunday, November 17.

Four men were seen gaining entry to the premises with the same SUV that was used in the theft of the puppy in Bathgate.

On this occasion a trailer was attached to the vehicle and was loaded with a Gator utility vehicle before being driven away.

Constable Russell Taylor said: "Although we are still trying to establish if the vehicle used in the first incident was the same SUV used in the second and third, we do believe that all of these incidents are linked.

"Our investigations into all of these incidents are ongoing and we are following a positive line of enquiry, however we would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in these areas at the time or saw this particular silver Mitsubishi Pajero SUV driving around to get in touch as soon as possible.

"I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in any of these areas on the Saturday or Sunday and may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation.

"If you have been approached by anyone in the area trying to sell you farming equipment, please also get in touch."

