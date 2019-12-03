Gas restored to properties affected by network failure

Compensation will be paid out after 8000 properties across the Falkirk area were left without gas.

Reconnected: Thousands of homes were affected. Pixabay

Gas has been reconnected to thousands of properties across the Falkirk area days after a failure in the network.

Around 8000 homes and other buildings were left without gas following the problem which first started on Sunday.

Gas network company SGN said a fault in a piece of equipment that regulates pressure in the gas network was to blame for the issues.

Engineers were drafted in from across the country to help restore supplies, with staff from its depots in southern England joining the effort along with colleagues from ten other organisations including fellow gas network companies Cadent and Northern Gas Networks.

Late on Tuesday night, SGN said: "We're pleased to report we've visited all affected homes in the area.

"There are now only 460 homes where we couldn't gain access. Everyone else has had their gas supplies reconnected.

"Our engineers, with support from engineers from across the UK, have worked tirelessly over the past three days to reconnect gas supplies as quickly as possible.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support we've received from the Falkirk community in recent days, including Falkirk Council and our resilience partners who've helped us look after the most vulnerable members of the community.

"We know it's been challenging being without your gas supply and we're incredibly grateful for your patience and understanding."

SGN previously suggested it could be Friday or even into the weekend before supplies were restored to everyone, but work had been ahead of schedule earlier on Tuesday.

Most of the 14 schools and educational establishments shut on Monday reopened on Tuesday as the issue was resolved, though three remained closed.

SGN set up an information point at Camelon Community Centre, with electric hot plates and heaters made available for vulnerable residents, older people and those with young children.

Those affected by the problems will receive compensation for the time they were left without a gas supply and will receive £30 compensation per household for each complete 24-hour period with no gas.

SGN said it was also offering people an additional payment of £30 as a gesture of goodwill in recognition of the severe weather in the first 24 hours of the incident and the additional electricity they may have used to heat their home.

The compensation will be paid automatically through each household's gas supplier.

