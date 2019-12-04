I'll be fare for you: Cabbie makes Friends with Courteney Cox

Taxi driver Fraser Ogilvie was stunned to pick up the TV actress in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Friends: Fraser with the Hollywood star. @FraserOgilvie10

A taxi driver was left stunned after picking up Friends star Courteney Cox in Edinburgh.

Fraser Ogilvie spotted the 55-year-old actress who played Monica Geller in the hit US sitcom, as he was doing his rounds on Tuesday.

Cox, who also starred in Ace Ventura and Scream, was in the capital supporting her rock star boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The Irish singer/songwriter was playing at the city's Usher Hall with his band Snow Patrol as part of their UK tour.

Posting the encounter on Twitter Mr Ogilvie said: "Just had a friend in the taxi #NaeTip"

