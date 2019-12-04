Person struck by train as ScotRail suspend services

Emergency services attended the incident near Fauldhouse around 1.36pm on Wednesday.

Incident: A person has been struck by a train. BTP

A person has been hit by a train in West Lothian, causing the suspension of some services between Shotts and Livingston.

However, British Transport Police (BTP) are not treating it as "suspicious".

A spokesman for BTP said: "We were called to the railway, near Fauldhouse, at 1.36pm with regards to a report of a casualty on the tracks.

"We attended with paramedics and are awaiting information."

ScotRail said: "Unfortunately we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Shotts and Livingston South, because of this the line is currently closed and services will be disrupted.

"We are working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more info."

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm.

