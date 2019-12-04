Boy charged over blaze which tore through high school

Peebles High School will be closed until after Christmas after being extensively damaged.

Dan Tarrant

A boy has been arrested and charged in connection with deliberate fire at a high school in the Borders.

A second boy was also arrested and then released pending further enquiries after Peebles High School was extensively damaged.

The fire broke out at around 1pm on Thursday, November 28, forcing pupils and staff to evacuate.

Up to 70 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the blaze, with many remaining well into the Friday to dampen down remaining hotspots.

Scottish Borders Council made a "swift decision" to close the school until after the Christmas break.

A report will be sent to the Children's Reporter.

Chief Inspector Stuart Reid said: "We would like to thank the public for their patience while the investigation into the fire continues as we work alongside our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"We continue to liaise with the Scottish Borders Council in connection with the safety and security of the buildings, and the impact on the local community."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.