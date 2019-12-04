Search for missing schoolgirl who failed to return home

Claudia Wark, 14, was last seen leaving an address in West Lothian on Tuesday morning.

Missing: Claudia Wark was last seen on Tuesday. Police Scotland

Police have launched a search for a missing schoolgirl who has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Claudia Wark, 14, was last seen leaving an address on Badger Walk in East Calder, West Lothian, at around 8am.

Officers said concerns are growing for her welfare.

The teen has braces on her teeth and has both her ears and nose pierced.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a leopard-print jacket.

Claudia has links to Livingston and Broxburn in West Lothian, Tranent in East Lothian, and the Stenhouse, Leith, Corstorphine and South Gyle areas of Edinburgh.

If you have any information as to the teen's whereabouts, call the police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.