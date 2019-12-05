Scots trucker who raped teen in Zante sent back to Greece

Thomas McLean was trying to avoid extradition after being sentenced in his absence.

Thomas McLean raped a young woman in Zante.

A Scottish truck driver who raped a young woman while on holiday in Greece is to be sent back there to serve his sentence.

Thomas McLean, 62, from Whitburn, was convicted in his absence in 2017 over the attack, which happened in Zante three years earlier.

His attempts to avoid extradition were rejected at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

McLean claimed he had been previously told by a lawyer in Greece that proceedings against him were over, and he returned to Scotland.

But he was later found guilty and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Sheriff Nigel Ross told McLean he had deliberately avoided the trial and ordered that he be flown to Greece within the next 17 days. He was remanded in custody.

Earlier this year, McLean's victim told STV News she thought she was going to die during the attack, which happened shortly after her arrival in the holiday resort.

Her mum burst into tears when STV News told her the latest development tonight.

She said: "I can't believe it. It's been five-and a half terrible years and now finally my daughter is going to get the justice she deserves. Only now will she be able to heal.

"It is disgusting that he remained free for so long given what he has done. I am so glad that he is off the streets.

"I did not expect this today after so many court appearances and delays. Even the Crown told us that it was unlikely he would be remanded so it's great news."

