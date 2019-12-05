Edinburgh Airport warned over polluting river with de-icer

SEPA issued an enforcement notice after the River Almond was polluted in 2017.

Edinburgh Airport: Issued with enforcement order.

Edinburgh Airport was issued with an enforcement notice over fears that de-icer being used on planes was causing pollution in a nearby river.

Such was the amount of de-icer used in the winter of 2017/18 fluid was leaking into the River Almond via the Gogar Burn.

It is feared that the fluid could be having a detrimental affect on the areas wildlife, including salmon, trout and eels.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the enforcement notice urging the airport to "identify and implement more sustainable solutions" last year.

SEPA now said it recognises the short-term solutions implemented since the notice was issued.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: "Every day SEPA works to protect and enhance Scotland's environment, helping communities and businesses thrive within the resources of our planet.

"As with many airports across the UK, Edinburgh Airport is authorised to discharge to the water environment subject to the conditions within their licence issued by environmental regulators.

"In response to a specific incident in winter 2017/2018, SEPA issued Edinburgh Airport with an enforcement notice to identify and implement more sustainable solutions for the control and treatment of essential de-icer run-off.

"SEPA recognises the short-term solutions implemented by the airport and we continue to work together to accelerate the medium term investment that is required to address the fundamental challenge."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "De-icing is a core part of aviation in the winter months and is required to maintain the safety and integrity of aircraft.

"As an airport, the safety of passengers and staff is paramount to our operations and, like all businesses in winter, de-icing is required for operational safety, something we work with our business partners to responsibly manage.

"We have made significant investments in machinery and infrastructure to reduce the impact of these activities on the Gogar Burn and we will continue to work closely with our environmental regulator SEPA on further improvements in this area."

