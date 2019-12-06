Lewis Capaldi forced to stop concert as fight breaks out

Police investigating after a 27-year-old woman was assaulted during the Usher Hall show.

Disruption: A fight broke out at Lewis Capaldi's gig Getty Images

Police are investigating an assault after a fight broke out at Lewis Capaldi's gig in Edinburgh.

The West Lothian singer was forced to stop performing hit song Hold Me While You Wait as fans brawled on one of the upper terraces at the Usher Hall on Thursday night.

Witnesses said several people began pushing each other and, as the disruption grew, boos rang out and Capaldi was forced to temporarily stop playing.

Police have since confirmed they are investigating an assault on a 27-year-old woman.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to reports of an assault at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, around 10.15pm on Thursday, December 5.

"A 27-year-old woman sustained minor injury, and did not require any medical attention. Enquiries are ongoing."

Edinburgh City Council - which manages the Usher Hall - has been contacted for comment.

